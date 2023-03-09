Covid-19 no longer a big threat to lives: CDC India head Desai

FETP is CDCs flagship programme for training of field epidemiologists and is a globally recognized workforce development. The focus is to enhance the practice of epidemiology in a mentored environment and applying those skills to detect diseases. The programme is designed to produce highly skilled epidemiologists who work at the frontline to strengthen surveillance systems, detect diseases and respond to public health threats. We have been doing this training over 40 years now globally and trained 21,000 disease detectives in more than 80 countries and supported over 5,600 outbreak investigations. In India, we have been doing this training for the past 10 years and almost 1,000 individuals benefited from FETP, out of which 370 officers have completed advanced versions of the FETP programme. The training is happening throughout the country via three hubs—National Centre Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Epidemiology and WHO Country office. Around 40% of the districts have been covered with trained graduates and now, we have a roadmap to cover remaining 60% of the districts who still don’t have the field epidemiologists.

