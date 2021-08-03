OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: No new infections in Mumbai's Dharavi in 24 hrs, only 38 active cases

Mumbai's Dharavi witnessed no new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the area now stands at 38, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday.

Dharavi has been regarded for its Covid-19 management during the first wave of the virus. Despite a large population living in close proximity, civic authorities have managed to keep number of cases under control in the slum area.

Earlier, on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey announced that the shops will remain closed till 8 PM. He further added that restrictions will continue in the places where the cases are rising.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 78,700 while the cumulative deaths have reached 1,33,038.

