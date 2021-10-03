Covid-19: No new variant of concern has emerged, says NTAGI Chief Dr NK Arora

Dr Arora, who is also co-chair of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), told news agency ANI,"During last four-five months, no new variant of concern or interest has emerged. Initially, there were some concerns with 'Delta ', but later on we have found this is the part of the lineage which we call as AY (there are 1 to 13). Though new sub lineages coming up but none of them have been found to be either more infection or more virulent bit they are under constant watch."