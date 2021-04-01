For now, no permit will be needed to carry an oxygen cylinder in your vehicle 31 as the Central government on Friday declared that it has extended the exemption from such permit during the COVID-19 pandemic till September 30, 2021.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the extension of exemption to the requirement of permits for vehicles transporting oxygen cylinders has been approved under Motor Vehicles Act 1988. It will facilitate the movement of oxygen between the states and strengthen the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, this exemption was set to expire on March 31.

In an official notification issued on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (n) of section (3) of section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (59 of 1988), the Central Government hereby specifies that the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 66 of the said Act shall not apply to a transport vehicle used exclusively for the carriage of oxygen during the period of Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic up to the 30 September 2021."

"We have approved the extension of exemption to the requirement of permit under Motor Vehicles Act 1988 to 30th September 2021 for vehicles transporting oxygen cylinders," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.

"This will facilitate the carriage and movement of oxygen between the states and will strengthen our fight against COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

This will facilitate the carriage and movement of oxygen between the states and will strengthen our fight against COVID-19 pandemic. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 30, 2021

