COVID-19: No permit needed for vehicles to carry oxygen cylinders till Sept 31

In an official notification issued on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (n) of section (3) of section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (59 of 1988), the Central Government hereby specifies that the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 66 of the said Act shall not apply to a transport vehicle used exclusively for the carriage of oxygen during the period of Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic up to the 30 September 2021."

