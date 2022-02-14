Covid-19: No plan yet on booster shots for all, say govt officials

“But if and when it is done, the government will track each vaccine dose and the inoculation process will be covered through the CoWIN app," said another official, also declining to be named. “It’s not that anyone can buy off the shelf and administer the vaccine." Similarly, there is still no clear scientific data or a suggestion from WHO to inoculate children against Covid-19, the officials said. An administrator pointed out that the US drug regulator has deferred a plan to vaccinate children between 6 months and 4 years for at least two months and sought more data.