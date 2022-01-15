Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday took to microblogging site Twitter to announce that unvaccinated children in the age group of 15-18 years will not be allowed to attend offline classes when schools reopen.

The health minister issued the directive following a meeting with officials to review the current Covid-19 situation in Haryana that took place on Friday.

The Health Minister urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

“Children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will not be allowed to enter schools when they reopen. Parents are requested to get their wards vaccinated to ensure their protection from COVID," read the health minister's Tweet.

Children in the age group pf 15 to 18 years will not be allowed to enter schools when they reopen.Parents are requested to get their wards vaccinated to ensure their protection from COVID — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 15, 2022

Schools in the state have currently been shut down amid the rising cases of novel coronavirus in the past couple of weeks.

Over 15 lakh children in Haryana between 15-18 years of age are eligible to get Covid vaccine.

"During the meeting, the health minister urged all the parents of children between 15 to 18 years of age to get their wards vaccinated at the earliest, as when the schools open, those who have not been vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the school," an official statement said.

With the state witnessing big surges in Covid cases, Vij said two nodal officers will be appointed for each district, out of which one officer will monitor arrangements at the government hospitals and the other in private ones. These nodal officers will provide information about the arrangements available in the hospitals to the state government, he said.

The vaccination for the 15-18 years age group started on 3 January nationwide, after Prime minister Narendra Modi made a declaration regarding the same on 25 December.

The state has already imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am.

Haryana government had banned large gatherings of people such as rallies and protests and directed the closure of cinema halls and sports complexes to combat Covid-19.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!