Covid-19: Noida extends night curfew; SOPs for residential societies2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2021, 09:25 AM IST
In a bid to check the spread of coronavirus, the administration has extended the night curfew in Noida and Greater Noida till April 30. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y said in a order, "The curfew which was earlier imposed till April 17 will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am till April 30 across the district, including Noida and Greater Noida."
Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has asked residential societies and sectors to appoint a "corona vigilance officer" who would report COVID-19 cases to their respective Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in a bid to check the spread of infection.
The administration issued a list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for RWAs amid a worsening COVID-19 situation in Noida and Greater Noida.
Gautam Buddh Nagar is one of the worst-hit districts of Uttar Pradesh with nearly 31,000 positive cases of COVID-19 so far, besides 106 deaths linked to the pandemic, according to official figures updated till Monday.
