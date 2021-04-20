Covid-19: Noida extends night curfew; SOPs for residential societies

According to the order, the restrictions imposed in the past during the night curfew will remain in force

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a bid to check the spread of coronavirus, the administration has extended the night curfew in Noida and Greater Noida till April 30. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y said in a order, "The curfew which was earlier imposed till April 17 will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am till April 30 across the district, including Noida and Greater Noida."

In a bid to check the spread of coronavirus, the administration has extended the night curfew in Noida and Greater Noida till April 30. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y said in a order, "The curfew which was earlier imposed till April 17 will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am till April 30 across the district, including Noida and Greater Noida."

The movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services shall be exempted

The central and state government officials and medical staff shall be exempted.

Pregnant women and those in need of medical help are also exempted, according to the order.

Travellers going to airport, railway station and bus stand will be allowed movement during night time if they show valid travel tickets

Print and electronic media personnel are also exempted. Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has asked residential societies and sectors to appoint a "corona vigilance officer" who would report COVID-19 cases to their respective Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in a bid to check the spread of infection.

The administration issued a list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for RWAs amid a worsening COVID-19 situation in Noida and Greater Noida. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Swimming pool, indoor gym, community centres and common areas in containment zones shall remain closed except for medical and essential services.

Only asymptomatic staff or visitors shall be allowed entry, individuals must maintain a minimum distance of six feet in common places as far as feasible, and use face covers or masks at all times.

Entrances of societies should have mandatory provisions for hand hygiene like sanitiser dispensers, thermal screening while there should be proper cleaning and frequent sanitisation, at least twice a day, of the frequently touched surfaces.

The SOPs also stated that the number of people in elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining physical distancing norms for which proper markings should be made on the floor of the elevators.

Cleaning and regular disinfection using one per cent sodium hypochlorite of frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails, benches, washroom fixtures, must be done in common areas at least twice a day.

Shops must ensure physical distancing norms are being followed at all times and staff should take their temperature regularly and check for respiratory symptoms and must see a doctor if they feel unwell or show flu-like symptoms, Gautam Buddh Nagar is one of the worst-hit districts of Uttar Pradesh with nearly 31,000 positive cases of COVID-19 so far, besides 106 deaths linked to the pandemic, according to official figures updated till Monday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}