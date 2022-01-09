Covid-19: Noida, Ghaziabad account for nearly 30.44% of active cases in UP

NEW DELHI : Uttar Pradesh health department's recent data shows that with 4,612 active Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, and 3,297 in Ghaziabad, both the cities together account for nearly 30.44% of the active cases in the state.

The state health department data says that Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday recorded 1,149 new coronavirus infections taking active cases tally in the district to 4,612 while Ghaziabad inched towards 3,300 with an addition of 922 new cases.

The health department data further said the two districts jointly recorded 929 deaths till Saturday due to Covid-19 pandemic of which 468 were in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 461 were in Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the country on Saturday recorded 1,41,986 Covid-19 infections in a single day, taking the total tally to 35,368,372 which included 3,071 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The union health ministry said the active cases comprise 1.05% of the total infections. The COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 97.57%, the ministry further added.

The death toll climbed to 4,83,463 with 285 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

