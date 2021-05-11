Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Noida residents can now get oxygen cylinders for home isolation. Check details

Covid-19: Noida residents can now get oxygen cylinders for home isolation. Check details

Premium
People waiting to get oxygen cylinders and refills at a filling centre
2 min read . 07:58 AM IST Staff Writer

The initiative is part of an ongoing effort of Noida Authority with support from the Adani Group, which has provided it with 100 five-litre capacity oxygen cylinders

Starting Tuesday, Noida residents can get new oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients in home isolation in Noida with a refundable security deposit of 2,500, officials said on Monday.

Starting Tuesday, Noida residents can get new oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients in home isolation in Noida with a refundable security deposit of 2,500, officials said on Monday.

The initiative is part of an ongoing effort of Noida Authority with support from the Adani Group, which has provided it with 100 five-litre capacity oxygen cylinders, they said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The initiative is part of an ongoing effort of Noida Authority with support from the Adani Group, which has provided it with 100 five-litre capacity oxygen cylinders, they said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The authority had recently started the facility for refilling oxygen in empty cylinders for patients in isolation centres through RWAs and Apartment Owners Associations (AOAs) amid a surge in demand for the life-sustaining gas in the region due to the pandemic.

While the move brought relief to many people, trouble continued for several who found it difficult to arrange empty oxygen cylinders that were required to avail the facility.

“Residents of sectors and villages in Noida who are under home isolation due to COVID-19 and have been recommended external oxygen support by doctors can get these 5-litre cylinders which have been made available by the Adani Group as part of their CSR activity," the authority said in a statement.

“A total of 100 such cylinders have been provided whose distribution will take place according to work circles from May 11. Any needy person can avail the service by depositing a security fees of 2,500 along with refilling fees of 200. The security fees would be returned once the cylinder is returned," it stated.

Such cylinders will have to be returned in a maximum of seven days, it added.

The facility for distribution would be available at the community centres at Jhandupura, Morna, Sector 62, Kakrala Khwaspur and at Baraat Ghars of Hoshiyarpur in Sector 51, Parthala Khanjarpur, Shahdara and Jhatta. It would also be available at the Sector 24 Store near Manas Hospital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Covid vaccine certificate: How to download from CoWin, Aarogya Setu explained

1 min read . 07:50 AM IST
Premium

BMC to import global vaccine, can inoculate Mumbai in 3 weeks: Aaditya Thackeray

1 min read . 07:06 AM IST
Premium

Mumbai civic body gets nod to explore global procurement of Covid-19 vaccines

1 min read . 06:46 AM IST
Premium

Covid variant from India triggers WHO's concern over fast spread

1 min read . 06:21 AM IST

The timing for distribution of cylinders is 10 am to 4 pm, the authority added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!