Covid-19 not just lung disease, can also cause dangerous blood clots: Experts

However, a series of autopsies on COVID patients and their lungs revealed that what the doctors were seeing was not typical ARDS. “...in addition to that, they were finding clots in the microcirculation of the lungs. So it was then kind of understood that COVID is as much a disease of blood vessels as much it’s a disease of the lungs," Satwik added. In a COVID-19 patient, when blood vessels are injured, they produce a protein that attracts platelets and other clotting factors that come together to form a clot, Kumar added.

