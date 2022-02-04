BHUBANESWAR : Students of classes 9 to 12 have been instructed to attend school from 10am to 4 pm while students in classes 1-8 have been instructed to attend school for physical classes from 9am to 1pm, a directive issued by the Odisha government on Friday said.

The schools in Odisha are set to reopen from, and the timetable was issued before students resume physical classes in order to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The order further stated that no cooked meal will be made available in schools for the time being, but dry ration will be distributed among them under the Midday Meal (MDM) programme.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra had on Thursday announced that schools will reopen in two phases – classes 8 to 12 on 7 February and primary section to class 7 on 14 February -- with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Colleges and varsities are also set to resume academic activities from 7 February.

In its latest order, the higher education department has directed authorities to initiate measures to reopen hostels and other residential facilities for students from February 6.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.