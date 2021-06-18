Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Odisha Mining Corporation contributes 500 crore to CM's relief fund

COVID-19: Odisha Mining Corporation contributes 500 crore to CM's relief fund

Odisha CMO said the Corporation (OMC) is also supporting many welfare programmes of the state. It is funding 10 dedicated Covid hospitals in 8 districts of the state
1 min read . 07:15 AM IST ANI

  • Odisha CMO said Odisha Agro Industries Corporation and Odisha Cashew Development Corporation paid also a dividend of 3.76 Crore to State Government
  • Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik thanked all the three corporations for this support during the pandemic, CMO adds

To support the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha Mining Corporation contributed an amount of 500 Crore to Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Odisha Chief Minister Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

In a statement, CMO said Odisha Agro Industries Corporation and Odisha Cashew Development Corporation paid also a dividend of 3.76 Crore to State Government.

"Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik thanked all the three corporations for this support during the pandemic," the CMO said.

As per the statement, while the Agro Industries Corporation paid an amount of 3,29,76,362 at 30 per cent of net profit for the year 2017-18, the Cashew Development Corporation paid a dividend of 46,51,200 at 30 per cent of net profit for the year 2018-19.

It said the Agro Industries Corporation Chairman Debashis Mohanty and Cashew Development Corporation Chairman Amarendra Mohanty handed over the cheques to Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra for their respective corporations.

For the Odisha Mining Corporation, Chairman Surendra Kumar handed over a cheque of 500 Crore to Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra. Briefing on the activities of the Mining Corporation, Kumar said that OMC made a growth of 5.42 per cent during the last financial year despite the pandemic. The total mineral production last year was 17.12 million tons.

"In the last Financial Year, OMC achieved a sales revenue of 5,592 Crore, which was 36.60 per cent higher than the previous year. OMC aims to achieve 1 billion dollar revenue by next year," CMO said.

It further said that "the Corporation is also supporting many welfare programmes of the state. It is funding 10 dedicated Covid hospitals in 8 districts of the state."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

