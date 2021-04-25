"Last week our capacity was 300 tonnes per day. Now it has gone up to 350 tonnes. We will increase it by 15 tonnes more by tomorrow evening," Sharma said.
"The production capacity can be enhanced up to 500 tonnes per day in the state but these additional volumes can be made available by curtailing industry's consumption," the Industry Secretary said.
The state government is in continuous touch with industries to ramp up the oxygen production in Odisha.
The Odisha government is trying to start oxygen production in two more plants -- Adhunik's plant in Sundargarh and a central government plant in Kalingnagar.
"The state government has established a protocol to address the oxygen requirement from state or through central government and currently five plants in the state have been tagged with the state-wise requirements, Telangana and Andhara Pradesh have been tagged with Kalinganagar, Delhi has been tagged with Rourkela, Maharashtra has been tagged with Anugul," Sharma added.
Bihar has also requested the state for LMO, which is under process.