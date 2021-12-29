The tally of coronavirus variant Omicron has reached 781 in India. The variant of concern has now spread to 21 states in the country. Delhi has the highest Omicron count with 238 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 167 cases. Gujarat has 73 cases, while Kerala and Telangana have reported 65 and 62 cases respectively.

Omicron: State-wise tally

Rajasthan 46

Karnataka 34

Tamil Nadu 34

Haryana 12

West Bengal 11

Madhya Pradesh 9

Odisha 8

Andhra Pradesh 6

Uttarakhand 4

Chandigarh 3

Jammu and Kashmir 3

Uttar Pradesh 2

Goa 1

Himachal Pradesh 1

Ladakh 1

Manipur 1

India may see a spurt in Covid-19 growth rate within days, Bloomberg reported. “It is likely that India will see a period of explosive growth in daily cases and that the intense growth phase will be relatively short," Paul Kattuman, professor at the Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge which has developed a Covid-19 India tracker, wrote in an email. “New infections will begin to rise in a few days, possibly within this week," he said, adding that it was hard to predict how high the daily cases could go.

With the surge in cases, the Centre issued a fresh advisory to all states and union territories, asking them not to let the guard down.

Meanwhile, India reported 9,195 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The risk posed by the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 is still "very high", the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

"The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high. Consistent evidence shows that the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days and rapid increases in the incidence of cases is seen in a number of countries," the WHO said in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update.

