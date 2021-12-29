Covid-19, Omicron cases rising in India: These five states have maximum cases

India may see a spurt in Covid-19 growth rate within days, Bloomberg reported. “It is likely that India will see a period of explosive growth in daily cases and that the intense growth phase will be relatively short," Paul Kattuman, professor at the Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge which has developed a Covid-19 India tracker, wrote in an email. “New infections will begin to rise in a few days, possibly within this week," he said, adding that it was hard to predict how high the daily cases could go.