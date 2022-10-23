Covid-19: Omicron, sub-lineages remain dominant in India over the last week

She said Covid-19 continues to be a public health emergency of international concern. On 20 October, Swaminathan said that globally 8,000 to 9,000 deaths are being reported every week worldwide due to the infection. "So we have not said that the pandemic is over, which means that all precautions and tools continued to be used. Good thing is that we have now many tools and the most important thing is vaccines".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}