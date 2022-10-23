Covid-19: Omicron, sub-lineages remain dominant in India over the last week

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) has raised alarm regarding the rise in Covid-19 cases. It said that the Omicron variant of coronavirus and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in the country. "BA.2 and its descendent lineages, in particular, BA.2.75 has been mostly found over the last week in different parts of India," INSACOG said on Sunday.
Earlier in October, it was revealed that over 90% of Covid samples genome-sequenced in Delhi in July and August were detected with the BA.2 variant of the virus.
Globally, there have been several changes in the genomic profile of Covid-19. It started with BA.1 and BA.2 and later many sub-lineage of Omicron has dominated around the world. There is a rapid change in sub-lineage which is circulating in the country. While scientists are studying the severity profile of the virus.
Recently, WHO's chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said some countries may see "another wave of infections" with the XBB subvariant of Omicron.
"There are over 300 subvariants of Omicron. I think the one that is concerning right now is XBB, which is a recombinant virus. We had seen some recombinant viruses earlier. It is very immune-evasive, which means it can overcome the antibodies. So slightly that we may see another wave of infections in some countries because of XBB," she said.
She said Covid-19 continues to be a public health emergency of international concern. On 20 October, Swaminathan said that globally 8,000 to 9,000 deaths are being reported every week worldwide due to the infection. "So we have not said that the pandemic is over, which means that all precautions and tools continued to be used. Good thing is that we have now many tools and the most important thing is vaccines".
Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 1,994 cases of Covid. The total number of f active cases of the infection has declined to 23,432. India reported a decline of 611 cases in active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
According to the union health ministry's data, 219.55 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered to the beneficiaries across the country.
