‘Covid-19 opens scope for a pandemic cover in future’

Most factories, institutions, commercial establishments and constructions sites had to shut down during the lockdown period, leading to job losses or salary cuts. This pandemic helped us identify the problems and look for solutions to these problems. I am a strong advocate of the pandemic pool, which is pooling funds by both private and public sectors that can help cover the economic losses caused due to a pandemic-induced lockdown. We can make the pandemic cover a mandatory add-on cover, along with the property policies for corporates. Under this add-on, various standing charges of corporates can be covered—like employee salaries, rent of premises, etc. This can be a maximum indemnity cover for the initial months of the lockdown, along with a maximum liability limit, thus, avoiding a situation of salary cuts, lay-offs, business losses and helping companies recuperate from the pandemic and bringing in stability. On a retail basis, individuals can buy this as an add-on cover, along with their dwelling/home insurance policy.