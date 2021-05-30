Nearly a year and a half since Covid-19 was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the question of how the virus first emerged remains a mystery.

But scientists across the world have left no stone unturned to unravel the world's one of biggest mysteries. A new study has claimed that Chinese scientists created coronavirus in a Wuhan lab, then tried to reverse-engineer versions of the virus to make it look like it evolved naturally from bats, The Daily Mail reported.

British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr Birger Sørensen wrote they’ve had primary evidence "of retro-engineering in China" since last year, but were ignored by academics and major medical journals.

The UK daily further reported that Dalgleish and Sørensen discovered 'unique fingerprints' in the virus while analysing Covid-19 samples in an attempt to create a vaccine.

The scientists said that fingerprints could only have arisen from manipulation in a laboratory.

In the 22-page paper which is set to be published in the scientific journal Quarterly Review of Biophysics Discovery, Dalgleish and Sorensen pieced together how Chinese scientists, some working with American universities, allegedly built the tools to create the coronavirus.

The scientists also highlighted that Chinese scientists who wished to share their knowledge have not been able to do so or have disappeared.

Dalgleish is a London oncology professor known for breakthrough work on a vaccine for HIV. Sørensen is a virologist and chair of the pharmaceutical company Immunor, which developed a coronavirus vaccine candidate called Biovacc-19.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has asked the US intelligence community to "redouble their efforts" to come to a conclusion on the origins of Covid-19 and report back to him within 90 days.

However, China state media rejected the idea that Covid-19 had originated there and said that it is "a conspiracy created by US intelligence agencies".

Recently, former New York Times science journalist Nicholas Wade published an article in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists where he argues that evidence is stronger than the virus leaked from a lab than that it occurred naturally.

The Wall Street Journal's article also revealed that three researchers at Wuhan Institute fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalised.

Before that, an Australian daily revealed that Chinese scientists were thinking about bioweapons, visualising a World War-III scenario.

In March, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus also called for further studies after the release of an inconclusive report on an international team's field visit to Wuhan to research the origins of Covid-19, citing difficulties accessing raw data.

