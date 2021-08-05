Covid-19: Orphaned children to get 5 lakh insurance from Centre

The Central government has decided to give free ₹5 lakh health insurance to children up to the age of 18 years, who were orphaned due to the Covid pandemic.

According to Union Cabinet Minister Anurag Thakur, the premium will be paid by the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund.

"As part of the steps taken to take care of children affected by COVID-19, children up to 18 years will be provided free health insurance of ₹5 lakhs under Ayushman Bharat and its premium will be paid by PM CARES," Thakur tweeted on Wednesday.

Children up to the age of 18 years, who have lost both their parents or guardians, will be given a monthly stipend, and on turning 23 years old, an amount of ₹10 lakh would be given, Thakur added.

The PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched this year on May 29. It aims to support children who have lost both the parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to the COVID-19 pandemic during the period starting from March 11, 2020.

The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner, and enable their well-being through health insurance, empower them through education and equip them for self-sufficient existence with financial support on reaching 23 years of age.

Several state governments have also launched schemes for children orphaned by Covid-19. This week only, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the 'Vatsalya Yojana scheme' for the welfare of children affected by the death of a guardian due to Covid-19.

Under this scheme, the beneficiary children will get ₹3,000 every month besides education and health facilities.

Whereas Karnataka has launched a free education programme for such children. Maharashtra government announced that fixed deposits of ₹five lakh will be made in the name of children who have lost at least one parent to COVID-19. They will also get a monthly allowance of ₹1,125.

Madhya Pradesh government has announced ₹5,000 per month monetary assistance for orphaned kids.

Other states have also providedfinancial and educational assistance to children orphaned due to coronavirus.

According to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a total of 30,071 children were orphaned, lost a parent, or abandoned mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 5.

Of the total, 26,176 children have lost a parent, 3,621 have been orphaned and 274 have been abandoned, the NCPCR said.

