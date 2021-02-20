Covid-19: Over 1.08 cr vaccinated against the virus so far

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Health Ministry informed: 1,08,38,323 total COVID vaccinations have been conducted till 6 pm on Feb 20. Of which, vaccination of the healthcare workers is 72,26,653. The first dose has been given to 63,52,713 and the second dose has been given to 8,73,940 beneficiaries.
With exactly 35 days clocking, over 1.08 cr people have been vaccinated against novel coronavirus in the country till Saturday evening.
For frontline workers, a total of 36,11,670 vaccinations has been done to date.
On Friday, India had crossed a major milestone of vaccinating over 1 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers.
According to the Union health ministry, India's vaccination coverage ranks third in the world, after the US with 55.2 million doses and the UK with 16.12 million doses. Both, the US and the UK have completed over 60 days of vaccination.
In fact, India is the second-fastest country to reach the one crore mark after the US, which completed it in 31 days. Meanwhile, the UK took 56 days to vaccinate one crore citizen.
Over 200 million vaccine doses administered globally
Meanwhile, more than 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in at least 107 countries and territories, according to an AFP count based on official sources Saturday.