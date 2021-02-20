Covid-19: Over 1.08 cr vaccinated against the virus so far

Over 1.08 cr vaccinated against the virus so far

Union Health Ministry informed: 1,08,38,323 total COVID vaccinations have been conducted till 6 pm on Feb 20. Of which, vaccination of the healthcare workers is 72,26,653. The first dose has been given to 63,52,713 and the second dose has been given to 8,73,940 beneficiaries.