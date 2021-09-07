In a landmark achievement to India’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 70 crore in the country according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

“India has administered 70 crore vaccine doses till now, including 10 crore doses administered in just 13 days," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Sharing the information on Twitter, Mansukh Mandaviya shared a graphic on the progress of India' vaccination programme. India took 85 days for inoculating the first 10 crore people in the country after the commencement of the vaccination programme in the country in January. The duration for the next 10 crore doses of vaccine to be inoculated took 45 days, 29 days to reach from 20-30 crores, 24 days in 30-40 crores, 20 days in 40-50 crores, 19 days in 50-60 crores, 60-70 crore vaccines so far fastest in only 13 days.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced from June 21

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to the states and UTs.

