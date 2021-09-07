Covid-19: Over 10 crore vaccines were administered in India in just 13 days

Sharing the information on Twitter, Mansukh Mandaviya shared a graphic on the progress of India' vaccination programme. India took 85 days for inoculating the first 10 crore people in the country after the commencement of the vaccination programme in the country in January. The duration for the next 10 crore doses of vaccine to be inoculated took 45 days, 29 days to reach from 20-30 crores, 24 days in 30-40 crores, 20 days in 40-50 crores, 19 days in 50-60 crores, 60-70 crore vaccines so far fastest in only 13 days.