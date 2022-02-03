NEW DELHI : The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 168.40 crore.

50 lakh vaccine doses had been administered on Thursday, the official statement said. A total of 50,11,156 vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said.

More than 1.38 crore (1,38,82,262) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January, 2021 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February, 2021.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March 2021 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April 2021. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May 2021.

India started administering vaccine doses to the age group of 15-17 years from 3 Janary 2022 and the ‘precautionary dose’, as announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to three vulnerable groups- Healthcare workers, Frontline workers and co-morbid people above the age of 60 , from 10 January 2022.

