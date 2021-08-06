More than 2.30 crore balance and unutilised coronavirus vaccine doses are still available with states, Union Territories and private hospitals, which are yet to be inoculated, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said.

Over 51.16 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and 20,49,220 jabs are in the pipeline, the ministry said.

The total consumption, including wastage, is 49,19,73,961 doses, as per the data available at 8 am.

The Central Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of coronavirus vaccination throughout India. The new phase of universalization of Covid vaccination commenced from June 21, the ministry said.

The Covid-19 vaccination programme has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it said.

As part of the countrywide vaccination drive, the Centre has been providing vaccines to states and UTs free of cost. Under the new phase of the universalization of the drive, the government procures and supplies 75% of the vaccines being produced in the country to states and Union Territories.

