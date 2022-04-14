Covid-19: Over 20 school kids test positive in a week in Noida

Covid-19: Over 20 school kids test positive in a week in Noida1 min read . 14 Apr 2022
Noida has reported a total of 98,743 Covid cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 while 490 of them have died due to the infection
As schools have reopened across India, 10 students have tested positive for Covid-19 in Noida on Wednesday. As a result, the Gautam Buddh Nagar health department has issued an advisory to immediately inform the health department about any child with cough, cold, fever, diarrhea, or the symptoms.
One of the schools where 13 students and three teachers got infected from Covid-19 has switched to the online mode till next week.
According to the Noida health department, 33 more people, including 10 children have tested positive for Covid-19 infection in past one week. The total number of active cases in Delhi has now surged to 90.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma told schools, "You are requested that if any child studying in your school has a cough, cold, fever, diarrhea or any symptom of COVID-19, then you are requested to immediately inform the chief medical officer's office using helpline no-1800492211 or email ID cmogbnr@gmail.com, so that proper treatment can be provided in time".
Noida has reported a total of 98,743 Covid cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 while 490 of them have died due to the infection.
