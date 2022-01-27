Covid-19: Over 3 lakh active cases in Karnataka, Maha, Kerala, says Centre

Covid-19: Over 3 lakh active cases in Karnataka, Maha, Kerala, says Centre1 min read . 05:00 PM IST
- There are over 50,000 COVID active cases in 11 states, 10,000-50,000 active cases in 14 states & less than 10,000 active cases in 11 states
Centre on Thursday notified that there are over 3 lakh active COVID cases in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala, and as many as 11 states have more than 50,000 active cases. It further notified that the overall case positivity rate across the country was nearly 17.75% during the last week.
While speaking at a press conference regarding the COVID situation in the country, the health officials also notified, There are over one lakh active COVID cases in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat & Tamil Nadu. We're in touch with the states regarding containment activities.
Overall case positivity rate across the country was nearly 17.75% during the last week. There are over 50,000 COVID active cases in 11 states, 10,000-50,000 active cases in 14 states & less than 10,000 active cases in 11 states, it added.
“Top 10 states in terms of active Covid cases contributing to over 77 per cent of total active infections in the country."
Comparing the severity of the virus at the current wave as compared to earlier peaks and how the vaccines have helped in increasing our immunity, officials asserted, “On 7th May 2021, at peak of the second wave of COVID19, there were 4,14,188 new cases & 3679 deaths; only 3% people were fully vaccinated. On 21st Jan 2022, there were 3,47,254 new cases and 435 deaths; fully vaccinated people are 75% now."
On the Omicron situation, the official said, In December, 1,292 cases of omicron variant found on genome sequencing; that number rose to 9,672 in January. And further added, Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in India now.
