Covid-19: Over 3 lakh active cases in Karnataka, Maha, Kerala, says Centre

Comparing the severity of the virus at the current wave as compared to earlier peaks and how the vaccines have helped in increasing our immunity, officials asserted, “On 7th May 2021, at peak of the second wave of COVID19, there were 4,14,188 new cases & 3679 deaths; only 3% people were fully vaccinated. On 21st Jan 2022, there were 3,47,254 new cases and 435 deaths; fully vaccinated people are 75% now."