COVID-19: Over 4,500 fresh cases reported in Kerala in last 24 hours

The coronavirus cases in Kerala continued to witness a sharp rise even on Friday. At least 4,505 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases rose to 59,814 in the southern stat, according to the data released by the official. The state tested 67,574 samples and the test positivity rate was 6.67%, health minister K K Shailaja said. Till now,1,09,06,927 samples have been sent for testing.

At least 4,854 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Over 9 lakh people have been cured from the disease so far.

The total number of positive cases stood at 10,26,286. At present, there were 59,814 people under treatment in the state.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest cases on Friday with — 535, followed by Kozhikode with 509, Malappuram with 476 and Alappuzha with 440 cases. There are 2,54,520 people under observation in the state out of which 9,191 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. Meanwhile, 67 regions were removed from the list of hot spots, whereas four new regions were added to it taking its total number 368.

