OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Covid-19: Over 500 empty vials of Covishield found strewn in Madhya Pradesh district
Listen to this article

REWA : On Thursday, more than five hundred empty vials of Covid-19 vaccine , Covishield, were found scattered around an underground disposal pit at a community health centre in Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident prompted authorities to order a probe into the incident, an official said on Thursday. 

Earlier, the health facility used to dispose of the bio-waste in the pit, but vehicles were coming to hospitals now to collect the waste for disposal, the official said.

A complaint was lodged with the police after it came to light that some people had broken the lock of the disposal pit at Mauganj community health centre on Tuesday, Mauganj block medical officer Dr M Siddiqui said. 

Earlier, the health facility used to dispose of the bio-waste in the pit, but vehicles were coming to hospitals now to collect the waste for disposal, the official said. 

Chief Medical and Health Officer B L Mishra said that district immunisation officer Dr B K Agnihotri and Dr Raghavendra Mishra were probing the vial incident. The authorities will find out when vaccine stocks were delivered at the facility and how they were utilised, Mishra said, adding that records of the vaccines were being examined.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout