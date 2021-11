REWA : On Thursday, more than five hundred empty vials of Covid-19 vaccine , Covishield, were found scattered around an underground disposal pit at a community health centre in Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident prompted authorities to order a probe into the incident, an official said on Thursday.

Earlier, the health facility used to dispose of the bio-waste in the pit, but vehicles were coming to hospitals now to collect the waste for disposal, the official said.

A complaint was lodged with the police after it came to light that some people had broken the lock of the disposal pit at Mauganj community health centre on Tuesday, Mauganj block medical officer Dr M Siddiqui said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer B L Mishra said that district immunisation officer Dr B K Agnihotri and Dr Raghavendra Mishra were probing the vial incident. The authorities will find out when vaccine stocks were delivered at the facility and how they were utilised, Mishra said, adding that records of the vaccines were being examined.

