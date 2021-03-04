Karnataka reported 571 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 more fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infections to 9,53,136 and the death toll to 12,350 in the state, as per the state health department.

Out of this, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 385 cases. Kalaburagi accounted for 23 cases today, Mysuru 20, Dakshina Kannada 19, Vijayapura 13, Tumakuru and Hassan 11, followed by others.

Among the fresh deaths, 2 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dharwad and Mysuru.

According to a department bulletin, as many as 496 patients were discharged on Thursday after recovering from the infection, taking the cumulative discharges to 9,34,639. Meanwhile, the number of active cases is 6,128. Out of this, 6,013 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 115 are in ICU.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,06,825, followed by Mysuru 54,159 and Ballari 39,296.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,97,975, followed by Mysuru 52,937 and Ballari 38,624.

As many as 1,90,68,106 samples have been tested so far, out of which 78,618 were tested on Thursday alone, and 4,623 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Yesterday, as many as 528 new COVID-19 cases, three related fatalities and 413 recoveries were reported from the state.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfares, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. They cumulatively account for 85.51% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

17,407 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 9,855. This is the highest number recorded in Maharashtra since 18th October when 10,259 new cases were reported.

It is followed by Kerala with 2,765 while Punjab reported 772 new cases.

India’s total active caseload has reached 1,73,413 today. India’s present active caseload now stands at 1.55% of India’s total positive cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

