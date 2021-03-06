Karnataka reported 580 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more fatalities on Saturday
The day also saw 355 patients getting discharged after recovery, pushing the cumulative discharge total to 9,35,421
Out of the fresh cases, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 367 cases, a health department bulletin said.
It said, out of 6,594 active cases, 6,485 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 109 are in ICU.