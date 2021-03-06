Subscribe
COVID-19: Over 500 new cases reported from Karnataka in last 24 hours

COVID-19: Over 500 new cases reported from Karnataka in last 24 hours

A child cries while a health worker taking the antigen test for COVID 19
1 min read . 10:17 PM IST PTI

  • Karnataka reported 580 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more fatalities on Saturday
  • The day also saw 355 patients getting discharged after recovery, pushing the cumulative discharge total to 9,35,421

Karnataka reported 580 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more fatalities on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 9,54,393 and the death toll to 12,359. The day also saw 355 patients getting discharged after recovery, pushing the cumulative discharge total to 9,35,421. Out of the fresh cases, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 367 cases, a health department bulletin said.

Karnataka reported 580 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more fatalities on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 9,54,393 and the death toll to 12,359. The day also saw 355 patients getting discharged after recovery, pushing the cumulative discharge total to 9,35,421. Out of the fresh cases, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 367 cases, a health department bulletin said.

It said, out of 6,594 active cases, 6,485 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 109 are in ICU.

Among the deaths reported on Saturday, 3 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Hassan and Tumakuru.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 367 new cases today, Dakshina Kannada 27, Bidar 20, Kalaburagi 18, Uttara Kannada 16, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,07,636, followed by Mysuru 54,191 and Ballari 39,311.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,98,365, followed by Mysuru 53,004 and Ballari 38,635.

A total of over 1,92,29,142 samples have been tested so far, out of which 82,229 were tested on Saturday alone, and 4,476 among them were rapid antigen tests.

