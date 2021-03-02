Covid-19: Over 84% active cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala and 3 other states

India's total coronavirus active cases stand at 1.68 lakh with five states accounting for 84.16% of the active infections, while six states and UTs have a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average of 2%, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The country's present active caseload now consists of 1.51% of India's total infections.

Five states -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu cumulatively account for 84.16% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.82% of India's total active cases, followed by Kerala with 28.61%.

Six states and UTs including Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa, Chandigarh, Punjab and Gujarat have a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average of 2%. Maharashtra leads all the states with a weekly positivity rate of 10.02%, the ministry added.

80.33% of new cases are from 5 states

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have shown a surge in new cases of coronavirus, contributing to 80.33% of the fresh infections reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new Covid-19 cases at 6,397. It is followed by Kerala with 1,938 while Punjab reported 633 new cases. Two states -- Maharashtra and Kerala alone accounted for 67.84% of the total active cases.

Meanwhile, the country saw 12,286 new Covid-19 cases and 91 deaths in a span of 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases reported in the country now stand at 1,11,24,527, including 1,68,358 active ones.

Centre ups vigil

The Centre is continuously engaging with the states and UTs manifesting higher caseload of active cases and those reporting a rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases.

"They have been advised to maintain a continued rigorous vigil for containing the spread of Covid-19. Need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts are strongly emphasized," the ministry said.

"Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases," it highlighted.

A total of 1,48,54,136 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered as per the provisional report till Tuesday 7 am.

These include 67,04,613 Healthcare workers (HCW)s who got 1st dose, 25,97,799 HCWs (2nd dose) and 53,44,453 frontline workers (FLW)s who got 1st dose, 24,279 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st dose) and 1,82,992 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

The 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. Vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 1,07,98,921 with 12,464 patients having been discharged in a span of 24 hours.

"India's recovery rate at 97.07% continues to be amongst the highest in the world," the ministry said adding 86.55% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 states.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,754 newly recovered cases. A total of 3,475 people recovered in Kerala in a span of 24 hours followed by 482 in Tamil Nadu.

Besides, 91 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Six states account for 85.71% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (30). Punjab follows with 18 daily deaths. Kerala reported 13 deaths.

Nineteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, D&D & D&N and Arunachal Pradesh.

