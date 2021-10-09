A total of over 94.62 crore COVID-19 doses have been administered in India so far, the Union health ministry said, adding that more than 60 lakh doses have been given today.

As per the official figures, 60,66,412 doses were given today, adding to it, the health ministry said in a release, the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from the novel coronavirus infection continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the release added.

The vaccination drive started in India on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. From February 2, the second phase of the vaccination drive rolled out with frontline workers being inoculated.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.