New Delhi: Amid soaring demand for medical oxygen in the national captal due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, an oxygen plant has been installed at the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital with the help of DRDO and Union Health Ministry.
Speaking to ANI here today, Dr. Rana AK Singh, Director and Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital said, "We've installed an oxygen plant in our hospital with the help of DRDO and Union Health Ministry. This plant will produce 960 liters of oxygen/minute. We already have oxygen supply, now our oxygen capacity has increased."