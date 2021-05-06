This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19: Oxygen plant installed at Delhi's RML hospital
1 min read.04:32 PM ISTANI
Amid soaring demand for medical oxygen in the national captal due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, an oxygen plant has been installed at the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital with the help of DRDO and Union Health Ministry
New Delhi: Amid soaring demand for medical oxygen in the national captal due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, an oxygen plant has been installed at the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital with the help of DRDO and Union Health Ministry.
Speaking to ANI here today, Dr. Rana AK Singh, Director and Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital said, "We've installed an oxygen plant in our hospital with the help of DRDO and Union Health Ministry. This plant will produce 960 liters of oxygen/minute. We already have oxygen supply, now our oxygen capacity has increased."
