Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Sunday took a walk down memory lane as he shared a picture of an airline from 1936. The chairman of Mahindra Group shared interiors of a commercial plane from Imperial Airways, the first British airline in 1936. The monochrome picture shows wicker chairs inside the plane. In the early days of commercial flights, in the 1920s and 1930s, airplane seats were just wicker chairs. After that, the chairs were made of aluminum. Those chairs looked nothing like the aircraft's seats which we see today, but they were like chairs one would find in someone's home.

Sharing the throwback photo of an 86-year-old airline, Anand Mahindra wrote, "From my #signalwonderbox. The interior of a commercial plane from Imperial Airways, the first British commercial airline in 1936".

Amid the numerous Covid-related travel restriction, the Mahindra Group chairman recalled the good old days when travelling via an airplane was a leisure thing. "In these times of anxiety-ridden air travel, a refreshing throwback to when flying was like relaxing on a wicker easy chair," the business tycoon added.

©️ The Historian's Post

Since 2020, air travel has become one of the most riskiest and uncertain things globally due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The prolonged lockdown and the entry of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have disrupted the airline industry. The aviation business -- both the full-service and low-cost segments -- has been among the hardest hit and could take the longest to recover.

