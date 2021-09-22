NEW DELHI : Frequent complaints of post covid-19 hair loss have been flooding social media, prompting consumers to turn to preventive hair care products and home remedies. Now, a study by Mintel, a London-based market research firm, points to growing consumer interest for products such as anti-hair fall shampoos and hair supplements.

Mintel’s latest research states that 53% Indians are interested in hair fall prevention and more than half the Indians lean towards healthy hair claims when taking beauty supplement products. In fact, 52% Indians who faced hair loss or damage in the last six months, addressed the issue by consuming multivitamin supplements.

The findings were based on a series of online surveys conducted by Mintel between July 2020 and March 2021.

Hair care and hair health have been a primary concern among Indians. According to Mintel’s Global New Products Database (GNPD) India’s anti-hair fall shampoo market, at 12%, is among the top in the APAC region.

The pandemic has caused increased anxiety levels among consumers and led to a general consumer shift towards more wellness and healthcare products.

The prevention of hair fall and healthy strong hair are a big focus for Indian consumers, said Tanya Rajani, beauty and personal care analyst, at Mintel India. Concerns about general health, well-being and appearance are prompting more interest in vitamins, minerals and supplements, she said.

This means that companies can eye categories such as hair supplements.

The hair care market is amply crowded with products such as hair oils, conditioners, shampoos and masks with both national and regional companies occupying the market.

Meanwhile, emerging direct-to-consumer brands have also been offering more personalized hair care products such as serums, masks and oils targeted towards specific hair problems.

Mintel says companies can look at launching more distinct products in various formats to capitalize on emerging demand.

"Brands can offer supplements for specific needs and ages to help consumers navigate through their journey," she said.

