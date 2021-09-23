Covid-19 pandemic: How dangerous is Delta variant for children

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Covid-19 Delta variant, which the WHO has called a variant of concern, has spread in 185 countries around the world. The variant has led to a surge in Covid infection in several countries, including the US and the UK. A bunch of scientists across the globe has initiated their research to understand the behaviours of the Delta variant. In the latest round of research, experts studied the impact of the Covid Delta variant on children. They said that there was no strong evidence to claim that the variant is more dangerous than its original version.

Dr. Juan Dumois, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida said that Delta's ability to spread more easily makes it more of a risk to children. Therefore, it underscores the need for masks in schools and vaccinations for those who are old enough.

According to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children's Hospital Association, weekly infection rates among US children earlier this month topped 250,000, surpassing the wintertime peak. Since the pandemic began, more than 5 million children in the US have tested positive for Covid-19. However, the portion of kids hospitalised with the severe disease hasn't changed significantly.

