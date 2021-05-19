Covid-19 pandemic moving to north-eastern states of India

“There is a new emerging trend in the country that now the smaller states are showing an upward trend and there is a need to be cautious about this trend. The states should focus on increasing testing in a timely manner along with upgrading the health infrastructure. With changes in guidelines, more and more of antigen tests can be done now, so that mortality rates can be decreased. There is a need to focus on peri urban and rural areas significantly," said Harsh Vardhan.