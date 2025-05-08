Mint Explainer: The official ‘data fog’ on India’s covid toll has finally cleared up. Here’s what we know now.
SummaryA new dataset released by the Centre gives us an official hint of the true nature of the human toll of the second covid-19 wave.Here's why the data was long-awaited, and what it tells us about the extent of undercounting of covid-related deaths in India.
New government data released after an unusual delay has finally given official estimates that could help paint the most definitive picture that was ever possible of the likely human toll of the covid-19 second wave in 2021. That year, nearly 2.1 million more Indians died than was expected based on past trends, show Mint calculations from the demographic survey Sample Registration System (SRS), whose report the government published on 7 May.