But how was 2020 a normal year? What did the SRS report of 2020 show?

The 2020 SRS, which was released in May 2022, soon after the release of the WHO’s estimates, gave a death rate of 6.0 per 1,000 population. This meant around 8.1 million deaths, which was actually down from 2019. On one hand, this was not totally unexpected, since fewer people left their homes during lockdowns and the first wave was much less deadly. On the other, this is a mysterious number, since this was nearly the same as the number of registered deaths in India that year, as per the CRS, meaning that as many as 99.9% of deaths in India got registered in 2020.