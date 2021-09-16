A Covid-19 patient was discharged from a hospital in Meerut after the hard-fought battle of 130 days.

The patient, Vishwas Saini said he was tested positive for Covid-19 on April 28. Initially, he was kept at home but later, when his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to Nutema Hospital in Meerut.

Dr MC Saini, the doctor who treated Vishwas told the media that he was kept on a ventilator for a month.

"Later, we removed the support but continued oxygen support. Even after discharge, he needs oxygen support for some hours daily. His condition was so bad at a time that we were not expecting a positive outcome," the doctor added.

The doctor said the patient had strong willpower to live, so he successfully managed to fight against the Covid-19 even after 130 days in the hospital.

After getting discharged from the hospital, the patient expressed the joy of getting back home. He said, "It feels great to be back home with my family after such a long time," he said.

At the same time, the patient said that he was very worried and scared in the hospital when he saw people dying around him due to Covid-19.

He said, "When I saw people dying at the hospital, I got worried. But my doctor motivated me and asked me to focus on my recovery."

According to the doctor, Vishwas's condition is stable now and he does not need an oxygen cylinder for at least three to four hours.

The second wave of Covid-19 in the country has had severe consequences in the form of spiralling cases, reduced supplies of essential treatments, and increased deaths, particularly in the young population.

However, over the past two months, India's Covid-19 situation has improved. For the last 80 days, India's new Covid-19 cases have remained below the 50,000-mark.

(With ANI inputs)

