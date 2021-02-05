COVID-19 patients have higher risk of dying after cardiac arrest

Senior author of the study, Dr Araz Rawshani, physician and researcher at the University of Gothenburg said, "Although previous studies have indicated that compression-only CPR delivered by bystanders may be as effective as compressions and ventilation combined, this may not apply to cases with COVID-19, since they are primarily suffering from respiratory failure. We believe this is an important finding that could possibly help authorities in handling the pandemic. Since COVID-19 transmits through droplets, bystanders should avoid mouth-to-mouth resuscitation in accordance with current recommendations. There is no unanimous answer for how society and healthcare providers should adapt in the light of this issue."

