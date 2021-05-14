New Delhi: Showing signs of reduction in burden of covid-19 crisis in the national capital following strict lockdown, number of coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals has reduced by more than 3,000 in last 10 days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

As the second wave of covid-19 created havoc in the country including Delhi leaving many dead and several devoid of healthcare services, in the past 24 hours, Delhi has recorded around 8,500 cases, as against 28,000 cases on April 20. The positivity rate is down to 12% as against 36% on April 22, the Delhi government data showed.

“It is the first time in many days that the number of cases has been less than 10,000. The infection rate has also gone down in Delhi, which is only 12%, over the past 24 hours. Infection rate means the number of people found to be Covid positive out of 100 people. A greater infection rate implies that the virus is widely spread. Today the infection rate has come to be only 12%. On 22nd April this infection had reached 36 % in Delhi," said the Delhi chief minister adding that this means that a lesser number of people are falling ill in Delhi.

The chief minister said that now people would not face problems in getting beds in Delhi hospitals. However, the ICU beds in hospitals are still full. “This means the number of serious patients has not declined much. Even now the ICU beds in the hospitals of Delhi are almost full. Around 1200 new ICU beds have been prepared and are now ready to be utilized by today or tomorrow," said Kerjiwal.

“We are making more Oxygen beds, buying thousands of oxygen cylinders, installing new ICU beds, so that in case the Coronavirus cases increase, we are fully prepared in the arrangements we make," he said.

The Delhi government on Friday also announced that it will bear the cost of raising and educating children who have lost their parents due to covid-19. “Delhi government will also extend financial help to families and senior citizens who have lost their earning members due to covid-19," said Kejriwal.

Following states like Maharashtra and Rajasthan, Delhi also imposed strict lockdown on 26th April which was extended for another week up to May 17 morning this on Sunday. The lockdown this time was stricter and the Delhi Metro is also not plying. The move was aimed at reducing the coronavirus spread. After 26th April, because a lockdown was imposed, the chain of the Coronavirus somewhat started to break. Starting 26th April, the cases began to decrease, Kejriwal had said.

The national burden of covid-19 cases continues to rise in India. At least 3,43,144 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States reported 72.37% of the new cases in last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 42,582. It is followed by Kerala with 39,955 while Karnataka reported 35,297 new cases. Over 4,000 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 72.70% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (850). Karnataka follows with 344 daily deaths.

