So far, the common symptoms appeared to have been limited to headache, fever, cough, cold, throat irritation and bodyache, however, the patients are reportedly presenting newer symptoms now
With the country witnessing a steady increase in Covid-19 cases, medical experts inform about the non-specific and newer Covid-19 symptoms presented by new Covid-19 patients. So far, the common symptoms appeared to have been limited to headache, fever, cough, cold, throat irritation and bodyache, however, the patients are reportedly presenting newer symptoms now.
It is important to note that India on Thursday witnessed a single day rise of 12,608 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,42,98,864, while the active cases declined to 1,01,343, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The national death toll climbed to 5,27,206 with 72 fatalities, as per the Health Ministry data.
According to The Economic Times report, Akshay Budhraja, senior consultant, respiratory and sleep medicine at Aakash Healthcare said, “the number of acute coronary syndrome, myocardial infarction (heart attack) is increasing in Covid positive patients. There are patients who report non-specific symptoms like chest pain, decreased urine output, diarrhea and then turn out to be Covid positive." Budhraja further noted that “a lot of patients with comorbidities like chronic kidney disease, stroke, hypertension are also contracting Covid and their pre-existing condition is worsening after getting infected with Covid."
Rajesh Chawla, senior consultant, respiratory medicine and pulmonology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said that Covid patients are also presenting "giddiness, extreme weakness and temporary loss of smell and taste," according to The Economic Times report. "Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea are the other common symptoms observed in current patients," Chawla said.
Interestingly, Budhraja noted an important pattern that “the deaths are not entirely because of Covid infection, a few are because of pre-existing chronic lung, heart, kidney disease. But the incidence of acute heart failure has increased in patients with Covid, although a clear direct relation between the two has not been established yet." Chawla also chimed in stating that “the subsequent increase in the number of deaths is majorly with people who come with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer etc," as per The Economic Times report.
