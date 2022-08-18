Interestingly, Budhraja noted an important pattern that “the deaths are not entirely because of Covid infection, a few are because of pre-existing chronic lung, heart, kidney disease. But the incidence of acute heart failure has increased in patients with Covid, although a clear direct relation between the two has not been established yet." Chawla also chimed in stating that “the subsequent increase in the number of deaths is majorly with people who come with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer etc," as per The Economic Times report.