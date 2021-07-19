With the ripples of the second wave of Covid-19 still being seen, a top official of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has stated that people need to be careful to not become the reason for another explosion of cases.

Dr Neeraj Nischal, assistant professor in the department of medicine at AIIMS said that until the pandemic is brought under control, everybody should ensure that the virus does not spread. He was speaking in the context of the upcoming festivals that may lead to congregations at several places.

"Ripples of the second wave can still be seen. The idea of festivals is to share happiness, not Covid. For the next one to two years till the pandemic is not under control, we should not become part of the reason for causing the pandemic to explode again," Nischal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes days after the Union health ministry flagged the slowdown in the decline of Covid-19 cases.

Dr VK Paul, member (health) at Niti Aayog said in a press conference: "The situation in most of the regions has turned from bad to worse. Overall, the world is moving towards a third wave. (WHO's) Warning over a third wave cannot be taken for granted, it is a red flag."

The WHO had a few days ago warned that the world is in the "early stages" of seeing the third wave.

In view of this, Paul said: "The fall in cases has slowed down. It's a warning signal. Next 100 to 125 days are critical for fight against Covid in India."

The joint secretary of the health ministry, Lav Agarwal, said: "Analysis shows a projected decline in the use of face masks as we resume activities. We should incorporate the use of face masks in our lives as a new normal."

Agarwal noted that daily new cases in the country continue to show a decline during the second wave.

Alerts have been extended from overcrowded public places to religious gatherings, which experts are saying can be the obvious possible epicentre, if not restricted at the moment.

