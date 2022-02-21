Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to wish a speedy recovery to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II who is reportedly suffering from Covid-19. PM Modi, quoting a tweet by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said in a tweet, "I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health."

Boris Johnson had earlier tweeted. "I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health."

I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health. https://t.co/Em873ikLl8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2022

Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for Covid on Sunday with "mild, cold-like" symptoms. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," added the statement.

The queen has received three jabs of the coronavirus vaccine. Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted Covid-19.

In what is meant to be a banner year of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the news comes at a stressful time for the 95-year-old queen with scandals stalking her two eldest sons, Charles and Andrew.

It is also ill-timed for the UK government, in a week when embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to declare a victory of sorts over the pandemic by announcing the scrapping of remaining legal restrictions in England.

The queen's heir Prince Charles, 73, tested positive for a second time for the coronavirus on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor Castle, west of London.

The queen -- who is believed to be triple-vaccinated -- resumed in-person audiences at the castle last week, but complained to one attendee of suffering from stiffness and was photographed holding a walking stick.

Announcing her first positive test, a Buckingham Palace statement said: "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

(With inputs from agencies)

