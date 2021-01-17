OPEN APP
Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi drops to 0.44%

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 03:35 PM IST ANI

As many as 295 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi in last 24-hours taking the positivity rate to 0.44%, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain adding that wearing masks is still mandatory for precautionary measures

NEW DELHI : As many as 295 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi in last 24-hours taking the positivity rate to 0.44%, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday.

"We can assume that the third-wave of Covid-19 has come to an end as the number of cases in Delhi has declined," Jain said adding that wearing masks is still mandatory for precautionary measures.

Speaking to media, the Minister said, "4,317 health workers received Covid-19 vaccine shots at 81 centres in Delhi yesterday."

Regarding the cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), he said that fifty-one minor and one serious adverse event were reported.

"The 22-year-old person who had serious adverse of vaccination was admitted in an intensive care unit (ICU) of AIIMS," he adding that other 51% were kept under observation by the AEFI team and were discharged after 30 minutes when they felt normal.

In response to the questions raised against the authenticity of the vaccination, he said that everything is done in accordance with the expert advice and Central government has given permission for this after a thorough inspection.

He further said that the number of vaccination sites will be increased to 175 and then to 1,000.

"Due to the strike at Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the vaccination sites under MCD was withdrawn," he said adding that there is no politics in this matter.

